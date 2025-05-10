72°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU student arrested after deputies find over a pound of cocaine, $11K at BR apartment
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested an LSU student for possession and distribution of cocaine after finding over a pound of cocaine and over $11,000 at his East Boyd Drive apartment.
Nathan Cole, 20, was booked on multiple drug charges after deputies were told he was selling cocaine at his apartment. Deputies obtained warrants to search his apartment and car.
Trending News
During the search, deputies found cocaine under a bed, on the bed, on a desk and in pill bottles in the bathroom. They also found guns, baggies, pills and cash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late
-
Two Jaguars with perfect GPAs among undergrads receive diplomas at SU spring...
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...