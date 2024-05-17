74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU, Southern hosts graduation ceremonies; also includes posthumous graduates

1 hour 27 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, May 17 2024 May 17, 2024 May 17, 2024 9:14 PM May 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern hosted their graduation commencements Friday, which included posthumous honorees as well as graduates that work for WBRZ.

Southern gave respects to Jayrick Washington, who was 18 years old and was studying for a business degree before being killed just days before his 19th birthday. LSU honored two victims in a Tennessee plane crash, as Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet were set to graduate Friday.

Trending News

In terms of WBRZ's graduates, Justin Moore, a videographer with WBRZ for about a year, graduated from Southern with his bachelor's degree in mass communication. David Hamilton, a new reporter for WBRZ also received his degree from LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days