LSU, Southern hosts graduation ceremonies; also includes posthumous graduates
BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern hosted their graduation commencements Friday, which included posthumous honorees as well as graduates that work for WBRZ.
Southern gave respects to Jayrick Washington, who was 18 years old and was studying for a business degree before being killed just days before his 19th birthday. LSU honored two victims in a Tennessee plane crash, as Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet were set to graduate Friday.
In terms of WBRZ's graduates, Justin Moore, a videographer with WBRZ for about a year, graduated from Southern with his bachelor's degree in mass communication. David Hamilton, a new reporter for WBRZ also received his degree from LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication.
