LSU, Southeastern have men's basketball games rescheduled due to severe winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU and Southeastern have both had upcoming men's basketball games rescheduled due to an impending winter storm.
LSU's game at Arkansas, initially scheduled for Saturday night, has been rescheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network, according to the Southeastern Conference.
Southeastern's home game against McNeese has been moved from Monday to Tuesday night. The Lions and Cowboys will tip off at 6 p.m.
