LSU softball scores 12 runs in final two innings to beat McNeese

LAKE CHARLES - The LSU softball team is back in the win column thanks to a comeback victory over McNeese.

The Tigers trailed the Cowgirls 2-0 going into the sixth inning, but then scored 6 runs in the sixth and 6 in the seventh to beat McNeese 12-2.

Maddox McKee, McKenzie Redoutey, and Tori Edwards each hit home runs for LSU. Jayden Heavener got the win in the circle, tossing seven innings and allowing just two runs.

LSU, now 32-4, will host Alabama on Friday to start a three-game weekend series.