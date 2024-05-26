LSU Softball's season ends after falling to Stanford 8-0 in Super Regional

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

STANFORD, CA - LSU Softball has missed out on a Women's College World Series appearance after falling to Stanford 8-0 in game three of the Super Regional.

It was a defensive slug fest led by a pitcher's duel between the teams' two aces. That was until the fifth inning.

LSU's Sydney Berzon pitched 4.2 innings allowing 9 hits, 6 runs, no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Stanford's ace, NiJaree Canady made things tough for the Tigers by striking out 3 and only allowed 3 hits and zero runs.

LSU had their best chance to score their first run in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. McKenzie Redoutey flew out to left field and Stanford tagged pinch runner Savanna Bedell out at home plate for a double play that ended the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Stanford's bats came to life with a seven run frame ended with a three run home run from Jade Berry.

The Cardinals added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning from a Kaitlyn Lim home run.

LSU was not able to catch up and was shut out in their final game of the season.