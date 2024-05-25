LSU Softball run rules Stanford in game one of Super Regional, 11-1

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

STANFORD, CA - LSU Softball takes down Stanford in the first game of the NCAA Super Regionals, 11-1.

The Tigers struck first early. Kelley Lynch drove in a run in the third at bat of the game with a double to left field.

Shortly after, Raeleen Gutierrez singled up the middle to send Kelley Lynch and Ciara Briggs home for an early lead.

In the fifth inning, the bats came to life with back to back home runs. Ali Newland hit a 3 run home run to right field to extend LSU's lead, and in the next at bat, Maci Bergeron hit a solo homer to left field for a 7-1 Tiger lead.

Still in the top of the fifth inning, LSU loads the bases with only one out for Kelley Lynch and the senior hits a grand slam to left field for the Tigers to take an 11-1 lead.

LSU set a season record 16 hits in this game with nine of those hits coming in the fifth inning.

Sydney Berzon started in the circle for LSU in the first game. Berzon threw all five innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, 1 run and 5 strikeouts.

LSU and Stanford will play in game two Saturday night at 8 p.m. CT.

If LSU wins the second game, they advance to the 2024 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. If they lose, the tie breaker game will be on Sunday.