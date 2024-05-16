74°
LSU softball Regional start pushed up on Friday due to weather concerns

BATON ROUGE - The start of the Baton Rouge NCAA softball Regional has been moved up on Friday to hopefully work around the potential for disruptive weather in the area.

LSU will still play the second game of the day, however their game against Jackson State will start at 130pm instead of 5pm as originally planned.

The LSU Tiger softball team is looking to keep it's loose and free play that they've found in the postseason and channel it for their upcoming NCAA Regional at Tiger Park starting on Friday.

The start of Regional play has been moved up due to weather in the area and LSU is happy to have the homefield advantage of playing at Tiger Park because of the the familiarity of being in their own locker room and ballpark should there be any delays.

