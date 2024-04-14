73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball musters up just three hits, drops series finale to Auburn

2 hours 54 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, April 14 2024 Apr 14, 2024 April 14, 2024 5:35 PM April 14, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - For the second straight week, the LSU softball team dropped a weekend series.

In the rubber match against Auburn on Sunday, LSU only mustered up three hits in a 3-1 loss.

In the circle, Auburn's Shelby Lowe got her second win against LSU this weekend, tossing a complete game.

Raelin Chaffin got the loss for LSU, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing three earned runs.

Trending News

LSU is now 33-8 overall and 10-8 in SEC play. The Tigers welcome Louisiana-Lafayette to Tiger Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days