LSU softball defeats ULM 12-4 in midweek clash

BATON ROUGE- No. 4 LSU softball picked up their 19th win of the season Wednesday when they hosted the ULM Warhawks. The Tigers are coming off a 4-1 weekend at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.

LSU started fast in the first inning. With two runners on, Tori Edwards hit a home run to right center field for an early 3-0 LSU lead.

The Tigers five runs in the second inning added some insurance to their lead. Maci Bergeron singled and advanced to second on the throw and two Tigers scored for a 5-0 lead. In the very next at bat, Edwards hits her second homer of the game. The three-run shot gave the Tigers a 8-0 lead after two innings.

ULM would score four runs in the top of the third and fourth inning courtesy of two homeruns by Meagan Brown and Maryssa ZenZen.

The Tigers took over in the final two innings scoring off of a wild pitch and a few RBI singles.

Tatum Clopton got the start in the circle for LSU. She pitched the entire game (5 innings), and struck out six while allowing two hits, four runs and four walks.

LSU is 17-0 all-time against ULM, including a 13-0 record in Tiger Park.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday when they host South Alabama at 6 p.m.