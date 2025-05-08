LSU softball bows out of SEC Tournament after 4-1 loss to Oklahoma

ATHENS, GA - The LSU Tiger softball team lost 4-1 to Oklahoma in their second game of the SEC Tournament in Athens, Georgia after struggling to get a hit against Sooner starter Sam Landry.

The Tigers will now await the NCAA Selection Show to determine their path in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. LSU is expected to host Regional play at Tiger Park next weekend and could potentially be a top-8 national seed meaning they would also host Super Regional play the following week as they try to get back to the Women's College World Series.

LSU struggled to get any offense going against Landry until the sixth inning when Jalia Lassiter got the teams first and only hit of the game. LSU would load the bases and scratch across one run in the inning but never threaten again.

Oklahoma got the scoring started early in the first inning against Tiger starter Sydney Berzon who took the loss after six innings of work allowing four runs on five hits all of the runs were earned.

LSU finishes with a 41-14 record and 13-13 record in SEC play and coupled with their top ten strength of schedule and RPI bodes well for the Tigers chances at hosting post-season play for the next couple of weeks in Baton Rouge.