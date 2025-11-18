LSU soccer seeks second round win in upcoming NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU soccer team has yet to make it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but they will get another shot at it on Thursday when they face Iowa in Nashville, Tennessee.

LSU (14-5-4) booked their spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-1 win over Houston Christian (12-9-2) on Friday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium and now advance onto the next round with group play in Nashville.

The winner of the match on Thursday will face the winner of Vanderbilt/Clemson on Sunday in Nashville.

LSU moves on in the NCAA tournament for the second time under head coach Sian Hudson and the first since 2022.

At 14 wins on the season and counting, this LSU team has now tied the second-most wins in a single season in program history and sit one win shy of tying the program record of 15 wins.