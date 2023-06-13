LSU's opening game against Tennessee in College World Series on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in their opening game of the College World Series on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Tigers advanced on with a Super Regional win over Kentucky in two straight games, while Tennessee needed a third and deciding game to dispatch host Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

Booked and busy for Baseball ??

?

?? OMAHA, NE#MCWS pic.twitter.com/K0PEBoFILi — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 13, 2023

LSU and Tennessee met earlier in the season in Baton Rouge with LSU taking two of three from the Vols in the regular season.

The CWS match up on Saturday will be broadcast by ESPN.

Saturday action also includes No. 1 national seed Wake Forest (52-10) against either No. 8 national seed Stanford (43-18 through June 11) or Texas (42-21 through June 11) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The first game on Friday, June 16 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and showcases TCU (42-22) against Oral Roberts (51-12) on ESPN. Friday’s second game features No. 2 national seed Florida (50-15) against No. 7 national seed Virginia (50-13) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.