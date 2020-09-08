LSU's basketball team lends a hand to hurricane survivors in Lake Charles

The LSU Basketball team participates in huuicane relief efforts in Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura. (September 7, 2020) Photo: LSU Basketball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers left their home turf to help their neighbors to the west who were hard hit by Hurricane Laura.

The university's basketball team worked alongside the United Cajun Navy and the McNeese State Cowboys basketball team in hurricane relief efforts.

On Labor Day, the LSU Basketball team's facebook page featured images of the players assisting in the distribution of bottled water and other supplies in Lake Charles.

The post was captioned with a statement from Coach Will Wade, which said, "It was an honor for our team to join with United Cajun Navy and Mcneese St. Cowboys Basketball to distribute supplies in Lake Charles. The devastation of Hurricane Laura is indescribable and long-lasting. Any help that can be given now and in the future is extremely important.”