33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Anthony Jennings given release to transfer

4 years 11 months 4 days ago Thursday, March 10 2016 Mar 10, 2016 March 10, 2016 2:07 PM March 10, 2016 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings has given his release and will transfer to another school to finish his collegiate football career, according to head coach Les Miles on Thursday.

LSU expects Jennings to remain at the school until he graduates over the summer after spending three years with the Tigers. He posted a 9-4 record at the starting quarterback position, and started in LSU’s bowl win over Iowa in the 2014 Outback Bowl.

“Anthony did a lot of really good things for our program,” Miles said. “As a freshman, he came in for an injured Zach Mettenberger and led us to a last-minute win over Arkansas and then he helped us to eight wins the following year as a sophomore.

Jennings played in a total of 24 games with 13 starts. He completed 124 of 256 passes for 1,792 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding another 310 yards and a touchdown while running.

“This is an opportunity for Anthony to put himself in a position to help another team have success. We wish him nothing but good fortune in the future and we appreciate all that he did while he was part of our program.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days