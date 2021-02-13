LSU's Anthony Jennings given release to transfer

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Anthony Jennings has given his release and will transfer to another school to finish his collegiate football career, according to head coach Les Miles on Thursday.

LSU expects Jennings to remain at the school until he graduates over the summer after spending three years with the Tigers. He posted a 9-4 record at the starting quarterback position, and started in LSU’s bowl win over Iowa in the 2014 Outback Bowl.

“Anthony did a lot of really good things for our program,” Miles said. “As a freshman, he came in for an injured Zach Mettenberger and led us to a last-minute win over Arkansas and then he helped us to eight wins the following year as a sophomore.

Jennings played in a total of 24 games with 13 starts. He completed 124 of 256 passes for 1,792 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding another 310 yards and a touchdown while running.

“This is an opportunity for Anthony to put himself in a position to help another team have success. We wish him nothing but good fortune in the future and we appreciate all that he did while he was part of our program.”