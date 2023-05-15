LSU's Angel Reese named to Team USA, Aneesah Morrow competing for roster spot ahead of AmeriCup tournament

LSU superstar Angel Reese is one of just eight athletes in the country chosen Sunday to compete in the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

The final roster for Team USA will consist of 12 players. Recently signed transfer Aneesah Morrow will be among five players invited to training camp to compete for those final spots.

Training camp begins June 22 in Colorado Springs. The tournament, which pitches teams from across the Americas against one another, will be held July 1-9 in León, Mexico.

The draw to determine two five-team preliminary groups for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup was held May 10. The United States will face Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela as part of Group A.

The U.S. opens pool play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2, Brazil on July 4 and Cuba on July 5. If the USA advances, quarterfinals are scheduled for July 7 followed by semifinals on July 8 and the medal games on July 9. Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.

Reese had a historic All-America season at LSU, setting the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout her first year in Baton Rouge and leading the Tigers to their first national championship. She was just the fourth player ever to lead the SEC in both scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg).

Morrow announced her decision to transfer to LSU from DePaul on May 5. She averaged 25.7 points (No. 4 in NCAA) and 12.2 rebounds (No. 7 in NCAA) per game last season. Throughout two seasons in college, Morrow has tallied 53 double-doubles in 66 career games.

Over the past season, Morrow and Reese were two of four total players with 800 points and 400 rebounds in a season over the last 20 D-I seasons.