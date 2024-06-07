LSU running back John Emery Jr. withdraws from transfer portal to stay at LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU running back John Emery Jr. has announced that he will stay at LSU for a final season after recently entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Emery entered the portal during the Spring window in April. He publicly took a visit to UCLA a few weeks before making the decision to withdraw his name from the portal and remain at LSU.

Emery, who will be a sixth-year senior in 2024, tore his ACL in LSU's game against Florida in 2023. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, but he is expected to return to the Tigers healthy.

It's a big get for RB coach Frank Wilson and the Tigers who only had two scholarship running backs during Spring practice prior to Emery's return.

In Emery's five previous seasons in the Purple and Gold, he accumulated 1,062 rushing yards on 213 attempts and had 14 career touchdowns.

Emery is also one of very few Tigers on the roster that was also apart of the 2019 National Championship team.