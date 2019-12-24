LSU running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to join Tigers on the field, Saturday

ATLANTA - LSU running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, was not expected to play in this Saturday's game due to a hamstring injury last Tuesday, but officials say he's back in the game.

On Monday, Coach Orgeron was non-committal about whether or not Edwards-Helaire would be able to play on Saturday.

But in a Tuesday morning press conference, it was announced that the running back is expected to take to the field for the playoff game.

Though experts say it typically takes two weeks to recover from a hamstring injury, Edwards-Helaire will join his teammates in facing off against the Oklahoma Sooners.