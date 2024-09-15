LSU remains No. 16 in latest AP top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have held their ground in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 36-33 win against South Carolina, the Tigers have kept their No. 16 spot.

See the full list below

Texas Georgia Ohio State Alabama Ole Miss Tennessee Missouri Miami (FL) Oregon Penn State USC Utah Kansas State Oklahoma State Oklahoma LSU Notre Dame Michigan Louisville Iowa State Clemson Nebraska Northern Illinois Illinois Texas A&M

LSU will play UCLA Saturday Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. you can watch the game on WBRZ.