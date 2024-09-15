LSU remains No. 16 in latest AP top 25 poll

86°
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have held their ground in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday.
After LSU's 36-33 win against South Carolina, the Tigers have kept their No. 16 spot.
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami (FL)
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
LSU will play UCLA Saturday Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m. you can watch the game on WBRZ.
