LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning

31 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, August 15 2022 Aug 15, 2022 August 15, 2022 12:09 PM August 15, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

LSU veteran quarterback Myles Brennan was not seen at Tiger football practice on Monday morning, marking the first time since fall camp started that the senior play-caller was not seen at practice during the open media portion.

LSU athletics confirmed the Brennan has decided to end his college football career.  

“We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU. 

“Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.” 

Brennan, now a sixth-year senior at LSU, entered the transfer portal back in November of 2021 and then pulled himself out of the portal after meeting with the newly assembled Brian Kelly staff.

The Long Beach, Mississippi native has battled injury and unlucky timing to derail his LSU playing career at different parts of his tenure. 

Brennan missed all of 2021 with an off-the-field injury as he was injured two days before the start of training camp in a freak fishing accident where he slipped on the pier.

In the 2020 season he threw for over 1,100 yards and 11 TDs before suffering season-ending injury against Missouri in week three of the season.

In 2019 Brennan sat behind Joe Burrow, that after losing out to Burrow for the starters role in 2018.

