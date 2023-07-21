Latest Weather Blog
LSU QB Jayden Daniels leads preseason All-SEC team; Georgia favorited to win the conference
BATON ROUGE - LSU QB Jayden Daniels topped a list of 11 Tigers named to the preseason All-SEC teams at SEC Media Days.
Daniels is joined on the first-team offense by junior wide receiver Malik Nabers and sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell. Tight end Mason Taylor earned a spot on the second-team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones was named third-team.
Defensively, a trio of Tigers were named to the first-team led by sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins. He was joined by defensive linemen Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Defensive back Major Burns was named to the third-team.
Additionally, members of the media cast their votes for what colleges are expected to win their respective divisions and the conference as a whole.
Alabama and LSU led polling for the SEC West, with each school earning 165 and 117 first-place votes respectively. Georgia is expected to run away with the SEC East title, earning 265 first-place votes and leading overall SEC title projections with 181 points. Alabama and LSU ranked second and third in overall SEC polling, earning 62 and 31 points respectively.
However, there is a gap in expectations for those three teams and the rest of the SEC. Tennessee and Vanderbilt tied at fourth in overall polling with five points a piece.
See the full poll results here.
See the full list of All-SEC selections below.
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR - Ja'Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB - Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL - Princely Umanmiellen, Florida
DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - D.J. James, Auburn
DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB - Jason Marshall, Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS - William Mote, Georgia
RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
