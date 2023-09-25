89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU QB Jayden Daniels earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors

3 hours 33 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2023 Sep 25, 2023 September 25, 2023 1:59 PM September 25, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels earned SEC honors this week after leading the Tigers to a 34-31 win over Arkansas.

In Saturday's win, Daniels became just the sixth player in FBS history to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yards in a college career. The honor is the fourth of his career and the second for the senior in 2023.

He shares this week's honor with Spencer Rattler of South Carolina. 

Trending News

Last year, Daniels earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days