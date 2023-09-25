LSU QB Jayden Daniels earns SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Jayden Daniels earned SEC honors this week after leading the Tigers to a 34-31 win over Arkansas.

In Saturday's win, Daniels became just the sixth player in FBS history to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for 2,000 yards in a college career. The honor is the fourth of his career and the second for the senior in 2023.

He shares this week's honor with Spencer Rattler of South Carolina.

Last year, Daniels earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors after wins over Ole Miss and Alabama.