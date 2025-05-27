86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26 Deluxe Edition'

47 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 May 27, 2025 12:18 PM May 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

REDWOOD CITY, Cali. - The next installment of EA College Football is on the horizon, and this year, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be featured on one of the covers of the highly anticipated video game. 

For his senior season, Nussmeier and a large collection of college players, coaches, and even fans are featured on the "Deluxe Edition" of the game.

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are the cover stars of the standard edition of the video game.

EA College Football 26 releases on July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. 

