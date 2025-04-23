80°
LSU Police hosts Take Back the Night Event in front of Memorial Tower

1 hour 43 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, April 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department will host "Take Back the Night" for survivors of interpersonal violence to speak in front of Memorial Tower Wednesday.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

