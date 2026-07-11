LSU pitchers in the MLB Draft: where will they go?

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball has seen its share of highly-touted draft picks, and Jay Johnson's tenure in Baton Rouge so far is no different, but the Tigers do not have a top-five draft prospect among the players they're sending to the MLB Draft in 2026.

The highest-ranked LSU pitcher in the MLB.com draft prospect rankings is Devin Sheerin. He's the only Tiger to make it into the top 250. It could be quite a while before a Tiger pitcher hears his name called this weekend, and whenever the call does come, it might not be until Sunday, when rounds 5 through 20 of the draft will be held.

Derek Curiel and Jake Brown have been the only two Tigers consistently mocked to be selected within the first two rounds, and both are in the top 60 on the MLB.com ranking.