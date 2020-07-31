LSU outfits football helmets with face shields

BATON ROUGE - LSU Football helmets appear to be outfitted with a face shield ahead of a coronavirus-altered season.

An account for the team's equipment managers posted a message on social media with a picture of an upgraded helmet: "Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go."

The shield was manufactured by Schutt, which advertises the shield on its website as a product that clips to the faceguard of a helmet to "block droplets from sweat, coughs, and sneezes." It retails for about $15.

LSU's tweet was quickly gaining popularity on social media.

Adapt. Adjust. Splash shields ready to go. pic.twitter.com/v0SW1xXA4m — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) July 31, 2020

The picture was shared after LSU announced more information about stadium seating related to expected capacity changes.

It was not immediately clear how many helmets would be outfitted with the shield.

Click HERE for the latest on capacity and ticketing. Click HERE for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz