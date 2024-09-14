LSU opens up SEC play against South Carolina on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Sc. - LSU makes the rare trip to South Carolina on Saturday to start SEC play against the Gamecocks.

LSU enters the game with a 1-1 record following last week’s 44-21 win over Nicholls. South Carolina is coming off a 31-6 victory over Kentucky and stands at 2-0 on the season.

Saturday’s clash between the Tigers and Gamecocks will be only the 10th matchup between the teams as conference foes and just the eighth in Columbia. LSU is 19-2-1 against South Carolina in the series that dates back to 1930.

LSU will be without defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory for the rest of the season after he tore his Achilles in last week's game against Nicholls. Head Coach Brian Kelly said this week that Shone Washington would share some of the load of Guillory's absence after he stepped up against the Colonels after the injury.

ESPN's College Gameday will be in Colombia for this highly anticipated SEC matchup. It is the first time in 10 years that the crew has chosen Colombia, South Carolina to host the event.

The Tigers and Gamecocks kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will air on WBRZ.