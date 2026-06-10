LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is hosting a free football camp for youth athletes at BREC's Memorial Stadium on June 20.

The Jordan Seaton Elite Camp is a one-day skills and drills event open to second through eighth-grade athletes. Registration is required and spots are limited.

The camp runs in two sessions. Elementary athletes in grades 2-5 will train from 8:30 to 11 a.m., and middle school athletes in grades 6-8 will train from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The camp features performance trainer Nat Nunnery and former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Rohan Davey on the training staff. Athletes will rotate through position-specific skills stations focused on core mechanics, technique and football IQ.

Seaton will also lead a character development session covering leadership, academics and mindset. All registered participants will receive a complimentary camp T-shirt.

The camp is held at BREC's Memorial Stadium and is free to attend.

Seaton transferred to LSU from Colorado and was the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the transfer portal.