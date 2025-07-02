LSU moves up in AP, coaches' poll after hanging on against Miss State

BATON ROUGE - LSU moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and five spots in the Amway Coaches poll after a narrow victory over Mississippi State. The Tigers managed to hold on in the end to beat the bulldogs 23-20 Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in their SEC opener.

LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) is now ranked No. 18 by the AP and No. 17 in the weekly coaches' poll.

Next week the Tigers will to travel to Jordan–Hare Stadium where they'll face Aurburn. Last season LSU managed to beat the other Tigers in Death Valley 45-21. The game on Saturday, Sept. 24 is set to kick-off at 5 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.

Amway Coaches' Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points

1, Alabama (59), 3-0, 1571

2, Ohio State (3), 3-0, 1482

3, Clemson (1), 3-0, 1405

4, Louisville, 3-0, 1331

5, Michigan, 3-0, 1302

6, Stanford, 2-0, 1273

7, Houston, 3-0, 1235

8, Michigan State, 2-0, 1156

9, Washington, 3-0, 1065

10, Wisconsin, 3-0, 872

11, Georgia, 3-0, 847

12, Tennessee, 3-0, 805

13, Texas A&M, 3-0, 791

14, Florida State, 2-1, 742

15, Baylor, 3-0, 658

16, Florida, 3-0, 598

17, LSU, 2-1, 522

18, Arkansas, 3-0, 500

19, Miami, 3-0, 441

20, Nebraska, 3-0, 373

21, Ole Miss, 1-2, 166

21. TCU, 2-1, 166, —

23, Utah, 3-0, 155

24, Texas, 2-1, 143

25, Iowa, 2-1, 140

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 14, Notre Dame 18, Oregon 21

Associated Press Top 25

RK, TEAM, REC, PTS

1, Alabama (50), 3-0, 1510

2, Ohio State (4), 3-0, 1442

3, Louisville (6), 3-0, 1406

4, Michigan (1), 3-0, 1277

5, Clemson, 3-0, 1258

6, Houston, 3-0, 1245

7, Stanford, 2-0, 1195

8, Michigan State, 2-0, 1084

9, Washington, 3-0, 1040

10, Texas A&M, 3-0, 890

11, Wisconsin, 3-0, 828

12, Georgia, 3-0, 726

13, Florida State, 2-1, 722

14, Tennessee, 3-0, 707

15, Miami, 3-0, 565

16, Baylor, 3-0, 529

17, Arkansas, 3-0, 528

18, LSU, 2-1, 517

19, Florida, 3-0, 479

20, Nebraska, 3-0, 420

21, Texas, 2-1, 196

22, San Diego State, 3-0, 183

23, Ole Miss, 1-2, 172

24, Utah, 3-0, 154

25, Oklahoma, 1-2, 139