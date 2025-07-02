Latest Weather Blog
LSU moves up in AP, coaches' poll after hanging on against Miss State
BATON ROUGE - LSU moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 and five spots in the Amway Coaches poll after a narrow victory over Mississippi State. The Tigers managed to hold on in the end to beat the bulldogs 23-20 Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in their SEC opener.
LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) is now ranked No. 18 by the AP and No. 17 in the weekly coaches' poll.
Next week the Tigers will to travel to Jordan–Hare Stadium where they'll face Aurburn. Last season LSU managed to beat the other Tigers in Death Valley 45-21. The game on Saturday, Sept. 24 is set to kick-off at 5 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.
Amway Coaches' Poll
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points
1, Alabama (59), 3-0, 1571
2, Ohio State (3), 3-0, 1482
3, Clemson (1), 3-0, 1405
4, Louisville, 3-0, 1331
5, Michigan, 3-0, 1302
6, Stanford, 2-0, 1273
7, Houston, 3-0, 1235
8, Michigan State, 2-0, 1156
9, Washington, 3-0, 1065
10, Wisconsin, 3-0, 872
11, Georgia, 3-0, 847
12, Tennessee, 3-0, 805
13, Texas A&M, 3-0, 791
14, Florida State, 2-1, 742
15, Baylor, 3-0, 658
16, Florida, 3-0, 598
17, LSU, 2-1, 522
18, Arkansas, 3-0, 500
19, Miami, 3-0, 441
20, Nebraska, 3-0, 373
21, Ole Miss, 1-2, 166
21. TCU, 2-1, 166, —
23, Utah, 3-0, 155
24, Texas, 2-1, 143
25, Iowa, 2-1, 140
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma 14, Notre Dame 18, Oregon 21
Associated Press Top 25
RK, TEAM, REC, PTS
1, Alabama (50), 3-0, 1510
2, Ohio State (4), 3-0, 1442
3, Louisville (6), 3-0, 1406
4, Michigan (1), 3-0, 1277
5, Clemson, 3-0, 1258
6, Houston, 3-0, 1245
7, Stanford, 2-0, 1195
8, Michigan State, 2-0, 1084
9, Washington, 3-0, 1040
10, Texas A&M, 3-0, 890
11, Wisconsin, 3-0, 828
12, Georgia, 3-0, 726
13, Florida State, 2-1, 722
14, Tennessee, 3-0, 707
15, Miami, 3-0, 565
16, Baylor, 3-0, 529
17, Arkansas, 3-0, 528
18, LSU, 2-1, 517
19, Florida, 3-0, 479
20, Nebraska, 3-0, 420
21, Texas, 2-1, 196
22, San Diego State, 3-0, 183
23, Ole Miss, 1-2, 172
24, Utah, 3-0, 154
25, Oklahoma, 1-2, 139
