Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's golf looking to stick around NCAA championship finals
CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA - Jake Amos and his LSU men's golf team is hoping that a reset following a poor showing in the SEC golf tournament will carry over through NCAA regionals all the way to a potential second national title in almost ten years for the Tigers.
LSU opens play at the NCAA Men's Golf National Championships in Carlsbad, California on Friday afternoon and a good mix of talent and belief have the seventh-ranked Tigers feeling like this is their year.
Led by a pair of Louisiana natives in juniors Jay Mendall from Lafayette and Noah McWilliams from Benton, the Tigers played well in their NCAA Regionals after focusing back on their preparation according to the team and Coach Amos.
Trending News
"I just think we have a really nice mix of guys right now, one thing I try to do with my roster is I try to stage it really well," Amos said of the diversity of his Tiger team.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: AARP urges family caregivers to prioritize sleep and mental...
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Bishop leads hurricane prayer service at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge
-
Southern University mourns death of beloved campus emotional support dog
-
13-year-old arrested in connection with vandalism investigation in Central
Sports Video
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster