LSU men's basketball prepares to face defending NIT champions in the first round of NIT
LSU begins their postseason journey at 6:00 pm on Tuesday when they face the North Texas Mean Green in the Maravich Center for the first round of the NIT.
North Texas is the defending NIT champion.
The Tigers are 17-15 overall after a 9-9 finish in the SEC, while North Texas comes into the NIT at 18-14 overall and 10-8 in the AAC.
This is a rematch from earlier in the season when LSU defeated North Texas 66-62 in the Charleston Classic. Will Baker led the way for the Tigers in that game with 16 points.
The last time LSU played in the NIT was in 2018 when they advanced to the second round.
The winner of Tuesday night's game will play the winner of Seton Hall and Saint Joseph's on either Saturday or Sunday.
