LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles tendon on Friday.

The redshirt junior forward suffered the injury in the second half against Drake in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. Head coach Matt McMahon said Reed underwent successful surgery on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge.

“Jalen is a team captain and leader as well as a soon-to-be LSU Graduate. He represents everything that is great about college athletics. While I cannot convey the depth of my disappointment for Jalen, I remain in admiration of his spirit and mental toughness. We look forward to supporting him in his recovery and cannot wait to see him back on the basketball court," McMahon said.

Reed averaged 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 18 minutes per game through the first six games of the season.

The Tigers' next game will be at Boston College at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.