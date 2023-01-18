LSU Men's basketball loses 5th straight game to Auburn 67-49

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team loses their fifth-straight game after Auburn beat the Tigers 67-49 in the PMAC on Wednesday night.

Once again, LSU struggled to get anything going offensively, only hitting 30 percent of their shots, and 4 threes.

The Tigers now drop to 12-6, and 1-5 in the SEC. KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal lead the Tigers with 16 points each. Auburn had 15 points off of turnovers compared to LSU having only two.

The Tigers schedule doesn't get any easier as they will face the No. 9 team in the country in Tennessee on Saturday.