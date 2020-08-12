LSU medical team discusses 'safely' playing football in TV interviews on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – New interviews that will be seen on WBRZ Channel 2 Wednesday evening show the lengths LSU and its team of medical experts are going to safely play football in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus health situation.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal of Our Lady of the Lake; Jack Marucci, LSU Director of Athletic Training and player Liam Shanahan spoke with a reporter for interviews that will appear on WBRZ News 2 at 5, ABC World News Tonight across the country at 5:30, and later WBRZ newscasts at 6, 6:30, 10 and 10:30 Wednesday.

Watch WBRZ newscasts live online here

Specifically about playing football, Dr. O’Neal said the team and its experts, which she advises, are working slowly toward a goal of playing, but it’s day-by-day.

“What gives me hope, is that if we do this safely, we can do everything safely. And, I hope that these guys can be phenomenal role models for this state; We need these guys to be phenomenal role models for the state," O’Neal said. She continued, "If they can, I thing that we can all proceed more safely. They’re doing it. And, if they can wear their masks distant and stay healthy, we all can.”

O’Neal added: “Whether we get to watch it in our houses this year, or whether we get to tailgate is not important. What’s important is that we have some hope. And, I think that that’s been the biggest challenge.”

The Associated Press reported President Trump also spoke with Coach Ed Orgeron Wednesday about playing football in the fall.