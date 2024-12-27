73°
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. announces he will return to LSU for 2025

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. announced he will return to LSU for the 2025 season, per his Instagram.

Perkins, who was awarded the No. 7 for the 2024 season, tore his ACL when LSU played UCLA.

He had 0 sacks in his four games played in 2024, but had 5.5 in 2023 and 7.5 in 2024, which was his freshman season.

