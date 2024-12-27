73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. announces he will return to LSU for 2025
BATON ROUGE - LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. announced he will return to LSU for the 2025 season, per his Instagram.
Perkins, who was awarded the No. 7 for the 2024 season, tore his ACL when LSU played UCLA.
He had 0 sacks in his four games played in 2024, but had 5.5 in 2023 and 7.5 in 2024, which was his freshman season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
NOPD seeks 3 believed to be from Baton Rouge area in Nov....
-
Weight drugs seem to reduce alcohol cravings, too
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...