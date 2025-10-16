LSU leadership, law enforcement to detail gameday security enhancements after Homecoming game shooting

BATON ROUGE — LSU Interim President Matt Lee and LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard joined local law enforcement on Thursday to discuss enhanced security on campus during gamedays following a shooting during the Homecoming game against South Carolina.

The group discussed its updated security plans at 10 a.m. in the LSU Foundation headquarters.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jeff Landry called for a ramping up of security from Louisiana State Police and local agencies during the next LSU home game — Oct. 25's matchup against Texas A&M — after two people were shot during Saturday's South Carolina game.

A 16-year-old was arrested for the shooting in the days that followed; he could be tried as an adult, the District Attorney said. Another person was arrested after shooting himself in the leg near Tiger Stadium.

Watch the news conference here: