LSU: Law enforcement training in Tiger Stadium may sound like gunfire

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials said law enforcement training at Tiger Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday could sound like gunfire.

The university said federal and local law enforcement will be participating in the drills. LSUPD will be on site but not taking part in the training.

On training will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.