LSU jumps again in AP Poll before matchup with Alabama - see where the Tigers rank now

After a bye week, LSU jumped up to No. 13 prior to their matchup against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

See where everyone ranks here:

1.Georgia (8-0)

2. Michigan (8-0)

3. Ohio State (8-0)

4.Florida State (8-0)

5. Washington (8-0)

6. Oregon (7-1)

7. Texas (7-1)

8. Alabama (7-1)

9. Penn State (7-1)

10. Oklahoma (7-1)

11. Ole Miss (7-1)

12. Notre Dame (7-2)

13. LSU (6-2)

14. Missouri (7-1)

15. Louisville (7-1)

16. Oregon State (6-2)

17. Air Force (8-0)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. Tennessee (6-2)

20. UCLA (6-2)

21. Tulane (7-1)

22. Kansas (6-2)

23. James Madison (8-0)

24. USC (6-2)

25. Kansas State (6-2)