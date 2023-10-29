88°
LSU jumps again in AP Poll before matchup with Alabama - see where the Tigers rank now
After a bye week, LSU jumped up to No. 13 prior to their matchup against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
See where everyone ranks here:
1.Georgia (8-0)
2. Michigan (8-0)
3. Ohio State (8-0)
4.Florida State (8-0)
5. Washington (8-0)
6. Oregon (7-1)
7. Texas (7-1)
8. Alabama (7-1)
9. Penn State (7-1)
10. Oklahoma (7-1)
11. Ole Miss (7-1)
12. Notre Dame (7-2)
13. LSU (6-2)
14. Missouri (7-1)
15. Louisville (7-1)
16. Oregon State (6-2)
17. Air Force (8-0)
18. Utah (6-2)
19. Tennessee (6-2)
20. UCLA (6-2)
21. Tulane (7-1)
22. Kansas (6-2)
23. James Madison (8-0)
24. USC (6-2)
25. Kansas State (6-2)
