LSU investigating alleged on-campus sex crime involving student-athlete

1 hour 21 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, March 31 2021
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU is investigating a reported sexual battery involving one of its student-athletes.

WBRZ received documents related to the crime Wednesday after first reaching out to university officials on March 26 about the incident. 

The initial police report said it happened Feb. 8 at the Gym Armory, which houses the Cox Auditorium, on Field House Drive. The victim identified the suspect as an LSU student-athlete, but that person's name was redacted from the report given to WBRZ.

The incident was first reported to LSU on March 25, according to the document. No other details about the crime were immediately provided.

The investigation comes as LSU says it's taking steps to address long-running problems related to how it reports sexual misconduct. Those issues were laid out in Husch Blackwell's Title IX review earlier this month. 

