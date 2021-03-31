Latest Weather Blog
LSU investigating alleged on-campus sex crime involving student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU is investigating a reported sexual battery involving one of its student-athletes.
WBRZ received documents related to the crime Wednesday after first reaching out to university officials on March 26 about the incident.
The initial police report said it happened Feb. 8 at the Gym Armory, which houses the Cox Auditorium, on Field House Drive. The victim identified the suspect as an LSU student-athlete, but that person's name was redacted from the report given to WBRZ.
The incident was first reported to LSU on March 25, according to the document. No other details about the crime were immediately provided.
The investigation comes as LSU says it's taking steps to address long-running problems related to how it reports sexual misconduct. Those issues were laid out in Husch Blackwell's Title IX review earlier this month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After months of issues with used car dealer, man gets new ride...
-
Pfizer vaccine age could lower, convincing parents of safety may be toughest...
-
Failure rates among students are way up, COVID-19 is to blame
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
EBR announces return to campuses, earlier start date for fall 2021
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community