LSU hoops starts new winning streak beating Mississippi St. 69-65

LSU basketball got back to its winning ways Saturday night with a 69-65 win over Mississippi State. Despite having failed to win a road game this season, the Bulldogs diminished a 15 point halftime deficit with a 21-6 run to start the second half and tie the game.

Tigers countered with a switch in defense and 23 points from Tari Eason off the bench.

“Great win. I thought the first half we played tremendous. It was as good complementary basketball that we have played all year. We didn’t turn the ball over, we were able to set our defense, we were able to kind of grind them to a halt and get our offense going. We were off to a slow start offensively in both halves. We got great looks in the first half, but just didn’t finish very well. We didn’t get things to go down and in the second half we missed a bunch of threes, most of them pretty open three’s," said head coach Will Wade.

The Tigers improve to 6-6 in SEC play, and 18-7 overall. They will be back in action on the road against Georgia on Wednesday.