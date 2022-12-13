73°
LSU hoops beats North Carolina Central 67-57 to improve to 9-1 on the year

2 hours 3 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 7:57 PM December 13, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers come away with another win on Tuesday night, this time beating North Carolina Central 67-57 in the PMAC. LSU improves to 9-1 on the year.

KJ Williams lead the Tigers once again with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Derek Fountain added 17 and 14 as well. The Tigers struggled shooting the ball though only making four 3's on 25 attempts.

LSU will play Winthrop on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the PMAC. 

