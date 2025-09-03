83°
LSU holds Public Safety Day on Wednesday, adding new life-saving initiatives

Wednesday, September 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU held their Public Safety Day at Tower Drive on Wednesday, educating students on safety resources around the campus.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with officials noting life-saving initiatives such as implementing AED, Narcan and Stop the Bleed kits across campus.

