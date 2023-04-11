Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastics team's plane gets stuck in mud at BR airport, delaying flight to Nationals
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team's departure to Texas for Nationals was waylaid Tuesday after their plane got stuck on a taxiway at the Baton Rouge Airport.
Flight data shows the team's plane was set to leave at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday with arrival originally set for 3:40 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.
Nationals, we’re comin’ ??#GeauxTigers | #WC23 pic.twitter.com/oUieTy8OiP— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 11, 2023
Officials at the airport say the Breeze Airways flight carrying the team got one of its landing gear stuck in a grassy stretch along a taxiway just before takeoff. Breeze reportedly arranged for another plane to pick up the team from the airport.
Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, an LSU Athletics spokesperson told WBRZ the team was preparing for takeoff. They arrived in Ft. Worth around 7 p.m.
No worries, the Tigers made it to Texas
??Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/dtx6bmb9QV— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 12, 2023
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drusilla Lane sinkholes still growing, no date for repairs yet
-
Could 2023 be the year the state shutters death row?
-
Officers implicated in Ronald Greene's death plead not guilty in court
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
LSU gymnastics team's plane stuck at Baton Rouge airport
Sports Video
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win