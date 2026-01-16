60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics struggles at Georgia, loses to Bulldogs for first time in decade

16 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, January 16 2026 Jan 16, 2026 January 16, 2026 8:13 PM January 16, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

ATHENS - After an impressive season-opening performance last week for the LSU gymnastics team, the Tigers struggled in a loss at Georgia Friday night.

LSU led after one rotation, but continued to make mistakes and had to count a couple of low scores, falling 197.200 to 196.850.

LSU's score of 196.850 is their lowest since a meet with Arkansas on January 24 of last year. Kailin Chio and Konnor McClain shared the highest score of the night for the Tigers, with a 9.95 on balance beam and bars, respectively.

Trending News

The Tigers have their first home meet next Friday, January 23 against Kentucky.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days