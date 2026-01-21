LSU gymnastics getting back into routine ahead of 2026 home opener

BATON ROUGE - After starting the first two meets of the season on the road, LSU gymnastics is now preparing to host Kentucky for their home opener Friday.

The No. 4 Tigers are coming off of their first loss of the season at Georgia last week. They had a few mistakes and finished with a score of 196.850.

However, head coach Jay Clark says that he's not worried about where his team is, and he's hoping that a full week with a normal practice schedule will help them improve.

Clark also discussed the possibility of making changes in certain lineups, but nothing is certain as of Tuesday before the meet.

LSU was highlighted last week by Kailin Chio's 9.925 on vault and 9.95 on balance beam, Konnor McClain's 9.95 on uneven bars and Kaliya Lincoln's 9.925 on floor exercise.

LSU is set for a 6:30 p.m. meet on Friday against the Wildcats in the Maravich Center. The meet will be televised on ESPN2.