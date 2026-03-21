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LSU gymnastics finishes third in SEC Championship meet
TULSA, Okla. - No. 2 LSU gymnastics finished in third place at the SEC Championship meet with a final score of 197.950.
The Tigers were led on uneven bars by Kailin Chio who put up a 9.95. The LSU bars rotation scored a 49.475.
On balance beam, both Konnor McClain and Chio put up big scores for their team. Both gymnasts scored 9.95's and the Tigers had a slight lead at the halfway point of the rotation.
On floor exercise, Kaliya Lincoln anchored the rotation with a 9.95.
The Tigers ended the meet on vault and were led by Chio who scored a 9.975.
Chio won individual SEC titles on vault and in the all-around with a score of 39.775.
LSU will now turn their attention to the NCAA Selection Show on Monday where they will find out their post season seeding.
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The Tigers are also hosting the Baton Rouge Regional starting April 1.
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