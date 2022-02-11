48°
LSU gymnastics falls to Florida 198.150 to 197.825
LSU Gymnastics falls to Florida 198.150 to 197.825. Four Gators score 9.95 or above on the floor to seal the meet, including Nya Reed with a perfect 10. This makes Florida's 16th straight win at home.
Florida's Leanne Wong wins the all-around with a score of 39.650, and LSU's Kiya Johnson comes in 3rd with a score 39.575. LSU is now 3-1 in the season and 2-1 in the SEC.
The Tigers will come back to the PMAC next Friday against Alabama.
