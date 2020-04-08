LSU giving students pass/no credit grading option for spring semester

BATON ROUGE - LSU is giving students the option to change their grading format for the spring semester after the school was forced to move all of its classes online because of the coronavirus.

The university announced Wednesday that students can have their final grades reported on their transcript as a either "pass" or "no credit" instead of the usual letter grade scale.

Those who earn between an A+ and a C- will receive a “P” on their official transcript, and those who earn between a D+ and an F will receive an “NC” on their transcript. Graduate students will need at least a B- to ear a "P" grade.

A “P” on a transcript will indicate the student passed the course and received the established number of credit hours, while “NC” means the student was enrolled and completed the course, but will not receive credit for it. Neither the “P” nor the “NC” will affect the student’s GPA.

Students are being allowed to choose the new grading option on a class-by-class basis rather than having to change the grading for all courses. Students may still elect to use the conventional +/- letter grade system.

This option is not available to students in the LSU Online Program, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and the LSU Law Center.