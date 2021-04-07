80°
LSU forward Trendon Watford declares for the 2021 NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE- LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford announced Wednesday that he will declare for the NBA draft with a plan to hire an agent. That ends Watford's LSU career after two seasons.
In his release via social media, Watford thanks LSU fro "embracing a kid from Birmingham, Alabama was one of your own"
FOREVER LSU.?? #RipUncKidd pic.twitter.com/Qtxs7pIXYf— Trendon Watford (@Trendon_2) April 7, 2021
Watford averaged 14.9 points per game and 7.3 rebounds on 48.4 percent shooting from the field. He was a first-team All-SEC performer for the Tigers in 2021.
Watford is the first LSU player from the 2021 team to announce his intention to head to the next level.
The 2021 NBA draft is set for June 22.
