LSU football sells out of season tickets

1 hour 39 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 4:57 PM August 15, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - There are no season tickets left at Tiger Stadium for the 2024 LSU football season.

LSU announced Thursday they sold out of 2024 season tickets, with 71,250 tickets sold.

LSU has sold over 70,000 season tickets six times, the highest being 74,350 set in 2014.

Single-game tickets for Tiger home games against Nicholls, UCLA, South Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma are still available on LSU's website.

LSU’s first home game this season is September 7 against Nicholls.

