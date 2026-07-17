LSU football announces return of Tulane, Southern, other Louisiana schools to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE — The Green Wave is returning to Death Valley for the first time since 2009.

LSU and Tulane will face off in Death Valley on Aug. 31, 2030, LSU announced on Friday.

The Tigers last played the Green Wave during Halloween in 2009. The Battle for the Rag dates back to 1893.

LSU also announced that matchups against Northwestern State University on Aug. 28, 2027, as well as the University of Louisiana-Monroe and Southern University on Aug. 26 and Sept. 9, 2028, respectively. All of these games will be in Tiger Stadium.

LSU last played Northwestern in September 2019. LSU leads the all-time series 9-0.

LSU and ULM last faced off in November 2021, with LSU leading the series 4-0.

The Tigers and the Jaguars last played in 2022 in Death Valley, when LSU beat Southern 65-17. The 2028 game will be the second time the two Baton Rouge schools will take the field against each other.